BJP leader joins Congress in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: BJP leader Samandar Patel, said to be close to Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, joined the Congress on Friday in the presence of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal nath and ex-minister Jitu Patwari here.

Patel, along with 5,000 supporters in a convoy of over 1,200 vehicles, reached the Congress headquarters in Bhopal from Neemuch district and joined the grand old party — just three months ahead of the Assembly elections.

Patel, hailing from the Javad area in Neemuch, embarked on a journey from his hometown to Bhopal.

Patel announced his return to Congress a week ago. He decided to join the Congress with a ‘show of power’ as he was accompanied by a convoy of his supporters.

The development came a day after the ruling BJP announced the first list of its 39 candidates for the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh slated to be held later this year.