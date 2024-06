Bhubaneswar: BJP leader Mohan Charan Majhi will be the new chief minister of Odisha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced here on Tuesday.

#WATCH | Mohan Charan Majhi elected as the Leader of BJP Legislative Party in Odisha. He will be the new CM of the state. pic.twitter.com/tDMART1zN7 — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2024

The Keonjhar MLA was selected for the top post at the BJP legislature party meeting here.

Apart from Singh, Union minister Bhupender Yadav attended the meeting as observer.