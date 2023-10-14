BJP leader questions BRS for not condemning Hamas’ attack on Israel

Hyderabad: Amid the Israel-Palestine war, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Muralidhar Rao on Friday questioned Telangana Chief Minister KCR and his son KT Rama Rao’s “silence” over Hamas’ attack.

“Israel was attacked by Hamas. The cruel act of killing innocent children and women is condemnable. But the BRS party chief KCR or working president KTR haven’t given any statement. They are silent. What does it mean? They are silent as a part of the strategy for the vote bank politics by advocating for Hamas. They don’t speak anything about the country’s safety, so how will they handle the country’s responsibility?” the BJP’s Madhya Pradesh state in-charge said.

As per Israeli Defence Forces spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus, the death toll from the Hamas terror attacks on Israel has jumped to 1,300 and more than 3000 have been injured.

At least 1,537 Palestinians have been killed and 6,612 others injured in the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza, CNN reported citing the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the BJP leader also levelled allegations on Congress saying that the grand old party is transferring over Rs 3000 crore in Telangana Assembly polls.

“(Like) Rs 40 crores seized in Karnataka, I believe that in Telangana’s 119 constituencies, more than Rs 3000 crores money has been transferred by the Congress party and the Election commission should look into this issue because the Bharat Rashtra Samithi on one side and the Congress on other side want to do money politics and this is an important matter and it cannot be ignored,” he said.

“The BRS party in 2014 and 2018 has made many promises which are unfulfilled, so BJP is going to come up with a chargesheet on the unfulfilled promises that will be discussed among people of Telangana,” the BJP leader said further.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that the Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 30.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election.

In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came in a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7 per cent.