BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore holds roadshow in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Rajasthan Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajyavardhan Rathore on Sunday held a roadshow in support of BJP candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency Madhavi Latha.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress party, Rajyavardhan Rathore said, “Congress stands for corruption. That is what they have done all through. In the last 60 years, all they have done is scams and corruption.”

Hailing the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “BJP has zero tolerance for corruption. The BJP and PM Modi are only for delivery… We do not tolerate terrorism or corruption.”

Lashing out at AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, he said that Owaisi’s party has only done scams in Hyderabad… “Only a BJP PM can bridge PM Modi’s schemes to the people…” he added.

Lauding BJP candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency Madhavi Latha, Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore said, “There are forces inside this country that are hell-bent on breaking the nation and have been attempting to break the country for long… However, the nation is even getting stronger as patriots live here and in the name of patriotism Madhavi Latha is out on the field to challenge Asaddudin Owaisi in his region…”

Thanking Rajvardhan Singh Rathore for campaigning in her support, Madhavi Latha on her official X handle tweeted, “Thank you very much on behalf of all the senior BJP leaders and workers from Hyderabad Lok Sabha. You (Rajvardhan Singh Rathore) said it rightly that the people of Telangana have made up their mind and by giving the maximum number of seats, they will play their part in making Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third time.”

It is noteworthy that the polling for 17 parliamentary constituencies in Telangana is scheduled to be held in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 13. The counting for all seven phases of the Lok Sabha polls will be held on June 4, 2024.

In 2019, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won nine seats in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured four seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) obtained three seats. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won one seat.