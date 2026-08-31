BJP leader Ravi Prakash allegedly taken away from Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district police reportedly took Bengaluru-based businessman and BJP leader Ravi Prakash into custody from Rajarajeshwarinagar on Saturday in connection with an alleged attempt-to-murder case registered at Mydukur police station.

However, Ravi Prakash’s family has alleged that the men who took him away were not genuine police personnel but people allegedly acting on behalf of Mydukur MLA and former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman Putta Sudhakar. Based on the family’s complaint, Rajarajeshwarinagar police have registered a kidnapping case against the MLA and two others.

Ravi Prakash, who is reportedly known for owning a collection of more than 300 vintage cars, is named as the fifth accused in an attempt-to-murder case registered in Mydukur. Police are believed to have taken him away as part of the investigation into that case.

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According to the family, Ravi Prakash was taken away in an unnumbered vehicle, raising suspicion over the circumstances of the operation. CCTV footage reportedly captured the vehicle leaving with the businessman.

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The family has also alleged that the incident is linked to a long-standing property dispute between Ravi Prakash and MLA Putta Sudhakar.

Ravi Prakash reportedly owns around 14 acres of valuable land in Rajarajeshwarinagar. The property has been the subject of a prolonged legal dispute between the businessman and the MLA.

According to Ravi Prakash’s daughter, Sudhakar had allegedly visited the property last month and attempted to enter the premises forcibly, resulting in a dispute. She has alleged that the latest incident could be connected to the ongoing property dispute and was intended to intimidate her father.

The family subsequently approached the Rajarajeshwarinagar police and lodged a complaint against Sudhakar and two others, alleging that Ravi Prakash had been kidnapped.

Police are now expected to verify the circumstances under which Ravi Prakash was taken from Bengaluru, including the identities of the persons involved and the vehicle used.

The conflicting claims have raised questions over whether the businessman was lawfully taken into custody in connection with the Mydukur case or whether the incident involved an unauthorised abduction.

Further investigation is underway, and police are examining CCTV footage and other evidence to establish the sequence of events.