Doctors shocked during autopsy of suspiciously dead youth

Chikkaballapur: Doctors were left stunned after several potentially dangerous objects, including a lighter, battery cells and lock keys, were found inside the stomach of a 28-year-old man during an autopsy in Gudibande town of Chikkaballapur district on Sunday, August 30 .

The deceased, Mahesh, was a resident of Nallakadirenahalli village in Chikkaballapur taluk and had reportedly been staying at his sister’s house in Bapujinagar, Gudibande, for the past few days.

According to preliminary information, Mahesh was found dead at the house on Saturday when no one else was present. He was initially suspected to have died by suicide after allegedly hanging himself. However, the discovery of his body on the floor raised questions over the circumstances surrounding his death.

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Following the suspicious circumstances, police sent the body to the Gudibande government hospital for a postmortem examination.

During the autopsy, doctors reportedly discovered several foreign objects inside Mahesh’s stomach. The objects included a lighter, battery cells, lock keys, a hairpin, medicine tubes and pieces of iron.

The discovery has left investigators with several unanswered questions, particularly over how and when the objects entered his stomach.

Police are investigating whether Mahesh had swallowed the objects himself at different points of time or whether there was another explanation. The circumstances in which the objects were found have added another dimension to the investigation into his death.

Family members reportedly told police that Mahesh had been facing financial problems and had earlier attempted suicide by consuming poison. However, they said they had never seen him swallowing objects such as those recovered during the autopsy.

The recovery has therefore raised questions about whether the objects were consumed recently or had remained inside his stomach for a longer period.

Police are examining the circumstances surrounding Mahesh’s death, his financial problems and his previous suicide attempt as part of the investigation. They are also expected to look into medical records and other available evidence to determine when the objects could have been ingested.

The fact that the body was found on the floor despite the initial suspicion of hanging has also prompted police to examine the circumstances more closely.

Authorities have registered a case and are investigating the matter from different angles. The postmortem findings and other forensic evidence are expected to help investigators establish the cause and manner of death.

Meanwhile, the unusual discovery during the autopsy has caused considerable shock among residents of Gudibande. Investigators are now trying to establish whether the objects had any connection with Mahesh’s death or were the result of an earlier incident.

The exact cause of death will be determined based on the postmortem and forensic reports. Police said the investigation is continuing and further details are expected once the medical and forensic findings are available.