According to the police, the couple was stressed due to the children's medical condition.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International|   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Published: 27th January 2023 9:21 am IST
BJP leader, wife, 2 children die by suicide in MP's Vidisha
Representative Image

Bhopal: In a shocking incident, an ex-corporator from the BJP and his wife and their two children – who were suffering from muscular dystrophy – died by suicide in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday evening, said the police.

The deceased were identified as Sanjeev Mishra (45), his wife Neelam (42), and their sons Anmol (13) and Sarthak (7), added the police.

According to the police, the couple was stressed due to the children’s medical condition.

Mishra posted to social media. Taking to Twitter, he said, “May God spare even enemy’s children from this disease… I am not able to save the children, I do not want to live anymore,” Mishra had posted on social media before taking the extreme step.

A case has been registered at the Civil Lines Police Station of Vidisha.

The police reached the spot and broke open the room’s locked door and rushed the four family members to the hospital where all four died during treatment.

