BJP leaders deny Raja Singh’s claim on state president election

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state leaders have categorically denied Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh’s claim that he was not allowed to contest for the party’s state president post.

Addressing the media at the BJP headquarters on Monday, June 30, Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar said that the election process for state president and national council members is being conducted democratically and transparently.

“Interested candidates can submit their nominations for the post, provided they display the support of at least 10 state executive members,” he said.

“On Monday, Raja Singh took the nomination papers from the party’s state in-charge Abhay Patel, and submitted them to the election observer and Union minister Shobha Karandlaje,” BJP state spokesperson Rani Rudrama alleged.

She said Singh failed to enclose the support of ten state executive members.

“Raja Singh’s indiscipline has reached its heights. The party has time and again taken disciplinary action against him in the past and also given him multiple chances,” she said.

Earlier in the day, Raja Singh announced his resignation from the BJP after media reports indicated that senior party leader and ex-MLC N Ramchander Rao is likely to be appointed as the new president of the BJP in Telangana.

“This decision has come as a shock and disappointment, not just to me, but to lakhs of Karyakartas, leaders, and voters who have stood by the party through every high and low. At a time when BJP stands at the threshold of forming its first government in Telangana, such a choice raises serious doubts about the direction we are heading,” his resignation letter read.