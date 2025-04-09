BJP leaders more dangerous than British: Telangana CM Revanth

Hyderabad: In a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, April 9, said that BJP’s leaders are “more dangerous than the British”. Speaking at the Congress’ Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Ahmedabad, the CM said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “spreading Godse’s ideology”, referring to the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi.

“Like the British were shunted out from India , we should also all drive the BJP out of the country under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. Everyone should be ready to fight against Modi,” said Revanth Reddy, according to a press release from his office. He appealed to all citizens and Rahul Gandhi’s followers to fight against Modi’s “Godse ideology”.

“The Modi government introduced new acts against the farmers. The entire farming community in the country fought against the draconian laws for 14 to 15 months but the central government did not invite the farmers for talks,” said the Telangana CM, about the PM Modi-led central government.

Congress govt fulfilled RG’s promises: Telangana CM

The Telangana minister also said that the Congress government here fulfilled Rahul Gandhi’s promises by waiving Rs 21,000 crore farm loans and provided a big relief to 25 lakh farmers in just 10 months of assuming power. “My government also conducted Caste census as promised by Rahul Gandhi. The Modi government did not allow Rahul Gandhi to speak in the Lok Sabha fearing our congress leader will raise the issue of caste census in the house,” said Revanth Reddy.

Also Read 17K police personnel to be deployed for Hanuman Yatra in Hyderabad

He also said that Prime Minister Modi made the promise of creating 2 crore jobs every year. “11 years have passed and the centre should provide more than 20 crore jobs till date. Modi and Amit Shah have only got the jobs and 2 crore youth become jobless every year,” added the Telangana chief minister.

“Standing on the land of Gujarat, I resolved to stop the BJP from entering Telangana. The Telangana region was liberated from Nizam’s rule under the leadership of former Prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Vallabhbhai Patel. From the land of Vallabhbhai Patel, I am saying only one thing. Under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, we will not let BJP enter Telangana,” said Revanth Reddy.