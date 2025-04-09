17K police personnel to be deployed for Hanuman Yatra in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police will deploy 17,000 personnel, along with additional armed forces, for the Sri Veera Hanuman Vijaya Yatra scheduled for Sunday, 10 April.

The procession will commence from Ram Mandir, Gowliguda, and proceed through Narayanaguda, RTC Cross Roads, Ashok Nagar, Kavadiguda, and Bible House, culminating at the Tadbund Hanuman Temple in Secunderabad, covering a distance of approximately 12.2 km.

Around 150 Sri Veera Hanuman Vijaya Yatras are scheduled within the Hyderabad city police commissionerate limits. Additionally, 46 more Yatras will originate from the Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates, all of which will converge into the main procession.

A joint control room will be set up at the Hyderabad city police commissioner’s Office, ICCC Building, Banjara Hills, starting operations from 8 am on Saturday. The control room will serve as a central hub where officers from various departments will be available to provide guidance and assistance in case of any issues.

Coordination meet for Hunuman Yatra

A coordination meeting was held on Wednesday with officials from various government departments and organisers of the Sri Veera Hanuman Vijaya Yatra to discuss arrangements.

The meeting took place at the Osmania Medical College Auditorium, Koti, Hyderabad. Officers from the Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda police commissionerates were in attendance.

Key representatives from the Telangana Rashtra Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and senior officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and various government departments participated in the meeting.

Addressing the gathering, Hyderabad commissioner of police CV Anand stressed the importance of conducting the yatra in a peaceful and orderly manner. He urged organisers to remain vigilant regarding any new individuals joining the procession and to alert the local police immediately as a precaution.

He also requested full cooperation with the traffic police to help avoid congestion during the event. Specific instructions were issued regarding idol height, advising organisers to ensure that no idol exceeds the height of railway bridges to prevent route diversions.

Officials urge peaceful conduct

He further appealed to organisers to avoid using DJ systems, encouraging the use of large sound boxes without mixers to reduce noise pollution and safeguard the health and well-being of devotees and the general public.

Additionally, he clarified that the use of drone cameras is strictly prohibited without prior authorisation from the police department.