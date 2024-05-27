BJP leaders’ only purpose is to grab power at any cost: Priyanka Gandhi in HP’s Chamba

Cong general secretary, who was campaigning for the party's Kangra LS seat candidate Anand Sharma, asked the public if they would prefer such a leader.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 27th May 2024 2:08 pm IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File Photo/ANI)

Shimla: The only purpose of BJP leaders, starting from Prime Minister Modi, is to grab power at any cost and they indulge in corrupt practices, use money power, bribe legislators and mislead people in the name of God to achieve their purpose, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said on Monday.

“Modi made all-out efforts to topple the democratically-elected Congress government in the state by indulging in corrupt practices and using money power,” she said at a rally in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba.

Also Read
No progress taking place in lives of people under BJP govt: Priyanka

The Congress general secretary, who was campaigning for the party’s Kangra Lok Sabha seat candidate Anand Sharma, asked the public if they would prefer such a leader.

MS Education Academy

She also said the Congress was in power for 55 years but could not become the richest party. The BJP, however, became the richest party in the world in just 10 years, she said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 27th May 2024 2:08 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button