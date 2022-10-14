BJP leaders urge CEC to shift Mahesh Bhagwat from Rachakonda

Hyderabad: A BJP leaders’ delegation consisting of Muralidharan, MOS External Affairs, Tarun Chugh, national general secretary and N Ramchander Rao, former MLC on Thursday met Election Commissioner of India at Nirvachan Bhavan, New Delhi and submitted a memorandum on the misuse of official machinery and related issues in Munugode By-Election.

They complained to the CEC about violation of E.C.I guidelines in the issue of transfer and posting of officers with regards to Munugode Assembly constituency in Telangana State. They stated that Mahesh Bhagwat, IPS, Rachakonda Police Commissioner has been working in the same post since 2016 and his continuation in the same constituency limits is a violation of the Election Commission of India’s guidelines, in connection with transfer and posting of officers in the Bye-Election to Assembly constituency.

The BJP leaders pointed out to the CEC that as per the ECI guidelines if an officer has completed three years during the last four years or would be completing three years on or before the last day of the sixth month, such officers shall be shifted out of the Assembly constituency limits with immediate effect. They requested the CEC to take immediate action in this regard.