BJP leaders will not be spared if involved in land grabbing: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued a stern warning to those involved in land-grabbing racket in the state, and said that even the BJP leaders will not be spared if they are found to be a part of it.

Earlier, the Guwahati Commissioner of Police, Diganta Barah said that a well-organised land-grabbing racket was found to be operating in Guwahati. The land mafias have been preparing forged documents probably with the help of government and police officials. A few advocates may also be involved in the nexus, he said.

At least three persons were arrested in Guwahati in the previous week for their alleged involvement in land grabbing incidents.

Also Read Inauguration of Ram Temple befitting reply to those who mocked BJP: Fadnavis

BJP OBC morcha leader identified as Pankaj Das was also found to be involved in a land grabbing case. He was later removed from the party post.

The Chief Minister told reporters here on Monday, “The land-mafias can not be classified as BJP or Congressmen. They are culprits. Nobody will be spared whether he belongs to the BJP or Congress party.”

He claimed that due to police action, a section of land mafias has already vacated lands they occupied through illegal means. The actual owners of the land also got back their properties.

“The District Commissioners and police have been working to bust the entire nexus,” Sarma mentioned.