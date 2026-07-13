BJP minister questions Aamir Khan’s 3rd marriage, links it to ‘love jihad’

Aamir Khan married Gauri Spratt in an intimate ceremony at his Pali Hill residence in Mumbai's Bandra on July 5

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Gauri Spratt and Aamir Khan
Gauri Spratt and Aamir Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane on Sunday questioned Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s third marriage, wondering whether it should be viewed as an example of “love jihad”.

Rane, an MLA of the ruling BJP, also urged members of the Hindu community to think carefully before supporting such celebrities.

“When celebrities take such decisions in their personal lives, Hindu society should think about it. It is my opinion. Who is the brand ambassador of love jihad? Is Aamir Khan not becoming one? Those Hindu youths who watch his movies should have considerate views before making such actors big,” Rane told reporters in Shirdi in Ahilyanagar district.

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Rane said discussions on whether Khan’s third marriage should be seen through the prism of “love jihad” were gradually gaining ground.

“Hindu society should ponder over whether to watch such people’s movies or not,” he said, adding that those who regard such personalities as celebrities should reassess their views.

Love jihad is a term used by right wing outfits to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to get women from other religions to convert to Islam through relationships and marriage.

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Actor Aamir Khan married wellness and beauty industry professional Gauri Spratt in an intimate ceremony at his Pali Hill residence in Mumbai’s Bandra on July 5. The marriage is Khan’s third.

Khan was earlier married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002 and filmmaker Kiran Rao from 2005 to 2021.

The film superstar is yet to react on Rane’s comments.

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