BJP Minority Morcha holds protest against ‘vacation notice’ to Delhi Haj Committee

New Delhi: Delhi BJP Minority Morcha leaders on Monday staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence here against the alleged vacation notice issued to Delhi Haj Committee for not paying rent.

Delhi State Haj Committee chairperson Kausar Jahan from the BJP had earlier claimed that a notice was received by the body for vacating its premises rented from the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).

She had also accused the Arvind Kejriwal government of harassing the Haj Committee.

The DUSIB had sent a notice to the committee asking it to vacate its premises at Haj Manjil at Turkman Gate over dues, including licence fee and interest, amounting to over Rs 1 crore.

The protesters included Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Minority Morcha in-charge Atif Rasheed, co-incharge Impreet Singh Bakshi and president of Delhi Minority Morcha Mohammad Haroon.

The notice issued to the Haj Committee to vacate its office during the month of Ramzan was an unholy move by the AAP government, Bidhuri alleged.