BJP minority wing in TN wants ban on SDPI after PFI ban

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 3rd October 2022 8:36 pm IST
BJP spent over Rs 340 cr on poll campaign in five states, top expenditure in UP

Chennai: The minority wing of BJP has demanded a ban of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political arm of the banned Popular Front of India.

BJP minority wing national secretary, Vellore Syed Ibrahim, called upon the Ministry of Home Affairs to ban the Social Democratic Party of India.

Ibrahim was speaking to reporters after visiting the residence of RSS leader, V.K. Rajan, whose house was attacked allegedly by SDPI activists.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Jamiat silence over PFI ban, raises question on its proximity to BJP govt

He said that two SDPI activists have been arrested following the attack, and called upon the government to ban the outfit which is the political arm of the Popular Front of India.

Ibrahim said that the BJP and RSS are not against Muslims and accused Dalit leader Thol Thirumavalavan of misguiding the Muslim youth.

He said that both these leaders are creating a wrong impression among the Muslim youth regarding the recent NIA raids on the Popular Front of India.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button