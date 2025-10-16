BJP MLA asks girls not to go to gyms with unknown trainers

Mumbai: BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar on Thursday courted controversy by citing a “big conspiracy” and asking Hindu college-going girls to perform Yoga at home instead of visiting gyms “where you don’t know who the trainer is”.

Without naming anyone, Padalkar, while addressing a gathering in Maharashtra’s Beed district, claimed “they”, an apparent reference to members of another community, are luring women.

“It is my earnest request to Hindu girls not to go to gyms where you don’t know who the trainer is. Better you perform Yoga at home. You don’t know how big this conspiracy is. Tell the Hindu young girls that they should do Yoga or exercise at home. They don’t have to go to the gymnasium for training,” Padalkar said.

Youth visiting colleges without identification details should be spotted and restricted from entering, he added.

“We need to create a strong deterrence,” said the BJP MLA from Jat in Sangli district.