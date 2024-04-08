BJP MLA calls Karnataka minister ‘half Pakistani’; complaint filed

Bengaluru: Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao’s wife, Tabu Rao, has filed a complaint against BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal over his derogatory remarks against them.

According to the police, Tabu Rao filed a complaint on Sunday, April 7, at the Sanjayanagar police station against Yatnal, the BJP MLA from Vijayapura.

Yatnal while speaking to reporters outside his office in Vijayapura on Sunday regarding the involvement of a BJP leader in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, said that the alleged person runs a sim card shop and is unaware of the number of customers he meets.

On April 5, Karnataka’s health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao informed that a person belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party was taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Taking on X, Rao mentioned ‘saffron terrorism’. “What will the saffron buds of the state say now that our government is the reason for the explosion? Doesn’t it mean that the BJP is involved in Rameswaram cafe blast because the BJP leader has been taken into custody by NIA? Do you need any more proof than this that the saffron terrorism that the BJP is running the state in the name of religious protection is creating problems? What does the central BJP which is imposing RSS ideologies say to this?” he wrote on X.

Reacting to the state health minister’s statement on the blast case, Yatnal remarked, “Pakistan is in Dinesh Gundu Rao’s house. His house is half-Pakistani.”

Tabu Rao has reacted to Yatnal’s comment accusing him of dragging her name unnecessarily, even when she is not involved in politics.

“I am not in politics, I don’t even know who Basavanagowda Patil Yatnal is. I am involved in social work beyond religion. However, he made such a statement to me. Is it BJP politics to talk about someone’s wife and children?” she told reporters after filing the police complaint.

She further termed Yatnal’s politics as ‘divisive’

“Dinesh Gundurao is in politics. Talking about him is natural. But I can’t stand talking about myself. Besides, it is enough to see the playing cards of Muslims again and again. That’s why I have decided to file a criminal defamation suit,” she said.

She further asked the BJP leader to tender an apology.

“I have tweeted to the Election Commissioner of India as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief J P Nadda. It is very sad to drag Muslims, people of the house into every other conversation in India, and this has become the BJP’s politics…I demand an apology from that gentleman because I don’t know who he is and for what reason he has said that,” she said.

