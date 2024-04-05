NIA grills BJP worker ‘linked to suspects’ in Rameshwaram Cafe blast case

The Rameshwaram Cafe blast case in Bengaluru has taken a new turn with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) detaining and interrogating a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker from Thirthahalli, Shivamogga.

Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundurao told the media that Sai Prasad, a BJP worker from Tirthahalli, had been placed under arrest by the NIA for his alleged involvement in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case.

The BJP leader is believed to be related to two young people involved in the case, who were also questioned by the NIA. The Rameshwaram Cafe bomb blast case is being investigated by the NIA, which seized papers during searches at several homes and businesses approximately ten days ago.

However, despite reports of Sai Prasad’s detention, the NIA has not yet released a formal statement.

The blast in Rameshwaram Cafe occurred on March 1, 2024, injuring at least ten people. The police have identified a man in his mid 30s who entered the restaurant around the time of the blast, and they are trying to trace him. At the blast site, the police also discovered a battery and a timer, suggesting that the device may have been a timed explosive.

The incident has sparked a political storm, with the opposition BJP claiming that there is “no law and order in the state” and calling for the resignation of Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah.

Responding to the controversy, Karnataka government officials ensured a comprehensive investigation and said that the accused in the incident would not be spared.

The NIA has also announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to the arrest of suspects.

Key accused identified

Meanwhile, the NIA has identified Mussavir Hussain Shazib as the key accused who carried out the blast and Abdul Matheen Taahaa as the co-conspirator.

As part of the efforts to locate and arrest the absconding accused persons, the NIA has conducted searches at 18 locations in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, an NIA spokesperson said.

Several people were injured in the blast at the cafe located at ITPL Road, Brookefield, Bengaluru.

The NIA has been summoning and examining all acquaintances, including college and school friends, of the absconding and arrested accused persons to gather evidence and information in the case, the spokesperson said.

(With inputs from PTI)