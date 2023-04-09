BJP MLA demands action against Azam Khan for allegedly misusing govt land

Difficulties for Samajwadi Party leader and former minister Azam Khan do not seem to be abating. The demand for action has intensified on Darul Awam, the Samajwadi Party office of Azam Khan in Rampur. Allegations have surfaced that the place from where Samajwadi Party’s district office Darul Awam is being operated in Rampur is government land. In 2012, Azam Khan had taken it from the government on lease for 30 years for Rs. 100 per year to open the office of his Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. It has been alleged that Azam Khan is running the party office in the name of the trust.

BJP MLA Akash Saxena has complained about this to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, alleging that Azam Khan has run the office of the Samajwadi Party at this place in violation of the terms of the lease. The demand of the BJP MLA is that the government should take over the land after canceling its lease. The district administration has also started an investigation into the complaint of the BJP MLA. According to the Rampur district administration, the matter is being investigated, and action will be taken based on evidence.

Azam Khan had taken this land on lease in 2012 as soon as Akhilesh Yadav’s SP came to power in Uttar Pradesh. Two leases were written, one for 25109 square feet area and the other for 16072 square feet area, with the rent for both fixed at only Rs. 100-100 per year. Both these leases were written between Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust Chairman Azam Khan (lessee) and the authorized officer (lessor) PN Tripathi, Deputy Secretary, Department of Secondary Education, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, on behalf of the Governor of UP.

This land was given to Azam Khan’s Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust to build a university and its office, but the BJP MLA alleges that Azam Khan is continuously conducting his party’s political activities from here and is using it for SP’s district office, which is a violation of rules. Therefore, the lease should be canceled, and action should be taken against Azam Khan for misusing government land.

Earlier, the office of Murtuja Higher Secondary School and District Basic Education Officer Rampur was established on this land. After taking this land on lease, Azam Khan has run his Rampur Public School in one part and SP office Darul Awam on the other part. However, Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust had leased this land for the purpose of opening an office for building a university, which was taken. That’s why now BJP MLAs are demanding that the lease be canceled and the land be handed over to the government.

On the complaint of the BJP MLA, the district administration has started an investigation of this matter in Rampur. In this matter, Samajwadi Party leader Mashkoor Ali Munna says that all the work of Samajwadi Party is done from Azam Khan’s office Darul Awam in Rampur, and the meetings of the party are also held from there only. However, Azam Khan has not revealed whose land it is until now.