BJP MLA flags expansion of mazar, UP govt orders probe

Deoria: Authorities in this Uttar Pradesh district have launched an inquiry into the alleged illegal expansion of a mazar adjacent to an overbridge on the Deoria-Gorakhpur road following a complaint from local BJP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi.

Acting on the MLA’s June 25 complaint to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Principal Secretary Sanjay Prasad has directed the district magistrate and superintendent of police to verify land records, remove any encroachment immediately if found illegal and report back, official sources said here on Monday.

In his representation to the chief minister, Tripathi has alleged that the mazar’s premises had steadily expanded over barren land, a drain and a stretch of a national highway, despite lacking apparent approval.

“How was its construction allowed next to a railway overbridge? Was any map ever sanctioned?” he asked.

Tripathi also recalled that 28 years ago, senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) pracharak Ramnagina Yadav had questioned the mazar’s legitimacy and was subsequently killed under mysterious circumstances, allegedly for opposing the presence of the structure.

“Fearing repercussions, locals stopped pursuing any legal battle over the shrine,” the MLA said, adding that recent activities at the site appeared suspicious, with outsiders gathering there in large numbers.

BJP MLA demands probe into ownership records of land

The MLA sought a special team from Lucknow to conduct a time-bound probe into the ownership records of the land, verify whether the shrine is illegal and clarify whether any sanctioned layout plan exists for it.

He demanded immediate action to free the government land if encroachment is confirmed and an inquiry into activities being carried out under the garb of the shrine.

On his complaint, a probe has been initiated into the matter, local officials said.