BJP MLA invokes ‘love jihad’ in actor Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case

Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Sunday said that the high-profile suicide of an actress in Maharashtra was the result of ‘love jihad.’

On the set of a television programme in Vasai, in the Palghar district of Maharashtra, Tunisha Sharma is said to have died by suicide on Saturday.

Tunisha’s co-star in the television series “Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul,” Sheezan Mohammed Khan, was detained after a case of aiding suicide was filed against him based on a complaint by Tunisha’s mother.

The FIR in the case stated that the two were dating and had broken up 15 days prior, which may have pushed the actor over the brink.

Ram Kadam added that the issue will be thoroughly investigated and that all potential perspectives will be considered.

“What led to the suicide, and why? Is this a case of love-jihad? Or is there another problem? Truth will emerge from the investigation, but Tunisha Sharma’s family will receive complete justice. The police will also look into what organisations are responsible and who the conspirators are if this is a case of love jihad,” he stated.

The Vasai court in Mumbai sentenced Sheezan Mohammed Khan to four days in police prison this afternoon. Sharad Rai, Khan’s attorney, addressed the media while in court and said, “Police and the court are attempting to find out what transpired. Sheezan Khan has been brought into the courtroom. The claims made against him are unfounded.”

A second co-star, Parth Zutshi, was contacted by the police on Sunday to answer questions about the incident.

Zutshi, who claimed to have been away from the sets at the time of the event, was speaking to the media outside the police station “Police brought me in for questioning and asked me some general inquiries. Since it was a personal situation for her, I am unable to remark on how she and her relationships are.”

When taking a tea break during filming, the 20-year-old actor was discovered hanging in the bathroom; according to Waliv police, they had to force open the door after she hadn’t emerged for a while. Around 1:30 am, the shooting team transported her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Although Tunisha Sharma’s coworkers asserted that she died by suicide, a police check on the spot revealed that no suicide note had been found. The police stated that they would look into her death from both a murder and a suicide perspective.