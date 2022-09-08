BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao levels allegations against MLC Kavitha

Hyderabad: BJP MLA from Dubbaka Assembly constituency M. Raghunandan Rao on Wednesday alleged that the ruling TRS party MLC K. Kavitha went to Tirumala along with prime accused in Delhi liquor scam case Abhishek Rao and Ramachandra Pillai on the occasion of the birthday of her father and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Addressing media persons, Raghunandan Rao released some photographs of Kavitha along with the two accused of the liquor scam. He also claimed that Kavitha was one of the directors of companies owned by one of the accused Ramachandra Pillai. Referring to the claims of Kavitha that she did not have any role in the liquor scam, he asked the TRS MLC as to why she accompanied the two accused to Tirumala if she did not have any role in the liquor scam? He asked Kavitha to reply to a news report published in media on the issue.

On the other hand, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is conducting investigation in the Delhi liquor scam case, conducted raids at 32 locations across the country. A team of 15 ED officials conducted raids at two different places at Kokapet and Nanakramguda in Hyderabad. It raided the flat of one of the accused of the liquor scam Ramachandra Pillai at Kokapet besides conducting simultaneous raids in Delhi, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Lucknow and Noida.