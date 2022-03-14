BJP MLA Raghunandan writes to CJI to hear writ against CS

Hyderabad: BJP MLA from Dubbaka Assembly constituency M. Raghunandan Rao today wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana and urged him to order judicial authorities concerned to hear a writ petition filed against the chief secretary Somesh Kumar at the earliest.

He also urged the CJI to find out the reasons behind keeping the petition for so long since the year 2017. He claimed that some “powerful” people were stopping the petition from being heard by a division bench in the Telangana High Court.

Speaking to media persons at the State party office, Raghunandan Rao asked the State government as to why Somesh Kumar, who was allotted to neighbouring AP cadre by the Central government was working in Telangana State? He demanded that the State government take action against the Chief Secretary as he was committing wrong acts. He also alleged that Somesh Kumar did not answer the phone calls of even State cabinet ministers and added that the CS had not solved problems related to his brainchild dharani portal.

In his letter, he also urged the CJI to inquire into all the 365 contempt of court cases pending against the CS. Commenting on their suspension from the State Assembly, he said their fight would continue as they have total faith on the judiciary.