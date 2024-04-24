Hanuman Jayanthi: BJP MLA Raja Singh slams Hyderabad police

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata PArty (BJP) Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh on Tuesday alleged that the city police deliberately delayed the procession during the Hanuman Jayanthi Shobha Yatra. The legislator was booked by the Afzalgunj and Sultan Bazar police for carrying out an unauthorised rally on April 17.

Alleging that being booked by the police is not new to him, Raja Singh said he would not back down no matter how many cases were filed against him to “protect” Hindu dharma.

Leveling allegations, Raja Singh stated that the police misbehaved with people during the Ram Navami rally earlier this month. He claimed that many devotees suffered due to the reported delay in organising the rally by the police.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, a Shobha Yatra was organized in Hyderabad by the VHP and Bajrang Dal. The rally began on Tuesday at the Gowliguda Ram Mandir and ended at Secunderabad.

The police made elaborate security arrangements and also imposed traffic restrictions on various routes. It led to severe traffic snarls are commuters were unable to reach their destinations due to jams and road closures.