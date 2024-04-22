Raja Singh booked again for unauthorised rally, DJ at Ram Navami rally

Hyderabad: The Sultan Bazaar police here registered a case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh for playing songs with a DJ during the Sri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra and for holding a rally without permission on April 17.

The case was booked against Raja Singh following a complaint lodged by a police sub-inspector who was on duty at the Hanuman Vyamshala and who witnessed the incident.

The Sultan Bazar police booked a case under Section 188, 290 r/w 34 of IPC and 21/26 of City Police Act. This is second case booked against Raja Singh for the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra. Prior to this, the Afzalgunj police also booked a similar case against him on April 18.

In the Afzalgunj police case, the complaint against Raja Singh was lodged by P Ramakishan, a sub-inspector of police. According to the complaint, Raja Singh carried out a rally at about 10:15 p.m. on April 17 from Mangalhat to Hanuman Vyamshala (under the Sultan Bazar police station limits).

Raja Singh on April 17, took out the annual Sri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra from Akashpuri Hanuman Temple Dhoolpet and sang Islamophobic songs during the course of the rally. The legislator has been doing this habitually every year in spite of being booked by the police for hate speech.

Surrounded by half a dozen bodyguards carrying weapons, Raja Singh at different points in the rally route met the people and addressed the gatherings.

He sang a new song ‘Angar hai hum, Toofan hai hum. Sunlo re sunlo. Pakistani mulloh, Bharat se bhaganeh ayeh hai hum,” while his old song “Baap toh baap rehenga“, was played on the DJs along the procession route. The BJP MLA has done the same in the past as well.