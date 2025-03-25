BJP MLA seeks meat shop closure during Navratri, coinciding with Eid

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from East Delhi’s Patparganj, Ravi Negi, has urged the district administration in his constituency to close all meat shops during Chaitra Navratri, which falls on March 30, likely to coincide with the Eid Al Fitr, observed by Muslims worldwide.

Speaking with local media, Negi said he will write to the district magistrate and commissioner of police and other authorities to ensure meat shops are closed on the Chaitra Navratri festival.

“Navratri is celebrated twice annually in India. I request the district administration officials to ensure all meat shops located near Hindu temples are closed,” he said.

pic.twitter.com/XAnOVErJfh — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 25, 2025

On being questioned about the festival coinciding with Eid, which is expected to fall on March 31 or April 1, depending on the lunar calendar, Negi said, “The upcoming Eid, which the Muslim community will celebrate, is meethi Eid (sweet Eid). I suggest that the Muslim community consider the religious sentiments of Hindus and the significance of Navratri and celebrate Eid by eating sweets. I do not see the point of allowing meat shops to operate.”

He further claimed that all meat shops are closed on Tuesdays in his constituency. In Hinduism, Tuesdays are dedicated to Lord Hanuman. Many Hindus refrain from eating meat on that day.

Negi is infamous for constantly forcing and sometimes intimidating Muslim vendors to close down or display their names.