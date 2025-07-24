BJP MP Arvind downplays differences between party leaders

Hyderabad: Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind has stated that the differences among leaders within a party are internal matters and “there is no need to give them undue importance.”

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, July 23, Arvind said, “The media repeatedly asks about the issues among leaders in the BJP. At the same time, what are Rajagopal Reddy, Kondamurali, and Surekha doing in the Congress? What about Kavitha and KTR? Why doesn’t the media talk about these?”

He further added, “In a party, certain things go on when the party is in power. Regarding Eatala Rajender and Bandi Sanjay, both old and new BJP presidents, if necessary, the high command should step in and resolve the issues. We respect MLA Rajasingh wherever he is. His ideology is the same as ours. He has resigned from the party but has not been suspended. Now, we are starting a missed call campaign for party membership. Hence, Rajasingh can give a missed call and become a member again.”

Arvind remarked that the upcoming elections in Telangana will primarily be for the workers and expressed confidence that they would win the Indur district panchayat chairman’s post.

“We are contesting and will emerge victorious in the Indur district panchayat chairman position,” he said.