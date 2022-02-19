BJP MP Arvind makes Islamophobic remarks to target Muslims

Hyderabad: BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind, in a blatant islamophobic speech, said that Muslims of the country need Sharia to get married four times but also need the Indian Penal Code(IPC) for offences like stealing because according to Sharia, he says, hands will be cut as punishment.

“Either implement sharia in a full-fledged manner or the IPC. What’s happening right now is the convenient implementation of the former,” Arvind claimed. “The situation will remain the same until leaders like KCR are ruling,” he added.

Arvind claimed that a conspiracy of ‘Halal-Hajj-Hijab-Surma-Sunti-Kalma’ is taking place against Hindus of the country and it’s high time that they all unite and protect themselves. “Our Karnataka brothers and sisters are already fighting against this and we should stand in support. They give permission to Muslims rallying for Hijab in Kamareddy, Nizamabad, and Bodhan. But they don’t do the same for Shoba yatras on Shivaji Jayanthi and Hanuman Jayanthi.

Also Read Are you PM of India or for just Uttar Pradesh? KTR asks PM Modi

Arvind addressed the media after he inaugurated the Mandal level party office at Dharpally on Saturday. Dharpally became the center stage for clashes between the BJP and the ruling TRS when the inauguration plan to unveil a Shivaji statue by the BJP MP was thwarted and inaugurated ahead of the schedule by TRS workers.

The Sub Inspector and a woman constable got injured when both sides pelted stones at each other in the village, according to media reports.

“TRS has no shame. The state is running because of funds given by the central government. That statue needs to be cleaned up with milk and water and will be reinaugurated by BJP workers,” the MP said.