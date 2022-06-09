BJP MP Arvind questions silence of KCR, KTR on rape cases in Telangana

Hyderabad: After as many as five rape cases involving minors were reported within a week in Hyderabad, BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri on Wednesday questioned the “silence” of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Minister KT Rama Rao on the rise in crime against women in the state, asking if “they are promoting rapes”.

In the first case that was reported on May 28 involving a 17-year-old minor, as many as six accused were arrested, as per the police.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP MP said, “In the last one week, four cases of minor girl rape cases were reported. On April 22, a 16-year-old girl was raped, on May 28, a 17-year-old girl was raped, on May 30, 15-year-old was raped, on May 31, a 16-year-old girl, on the same day 11-year-old girl was raped and yesterday night, another minor girl was raped in the Nizamabad district.”

“What is happing here we are confused. AIMIM leader’s son was there in one of the rape cases but no one is talking about this. CM or his son KTR should respond on this issue. For small things, KTR will respond on Twitter but he is not opening his mouth on the six rapes cases which took place in the last 10 to 15 days in the state. Are you promoting rapes?” Dharmapuri added.

Meanwhile, two more rape incidents involving minors were reported in Hyderabad on May 30, the fifth in a week. Two new rape cases involving minors came to light on June 5.

According to the Hyderabad police, the first of the two cases that came to the fore on Monday was reported at the Ramgopalpet Police station while the second was at Rajendernagar Police station limits.

The first rape case out of the five in the city concerning a minor was reported on May 28, the second was reported on Sunday and the third came to light on the same day.

In the first case which triggered political reactions across party lines, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped when she was returning home after a party in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad. Four out of the five accused have been arrested in the case.