BJP MP Arvind’s  Lexus car becomes talk of the town

Hyderabad: The people’s chosen representatives always claim to work for the poor people day and night but once they are elected in elections they ignore these very people who have elected them. Seeking to know people’s issues while traveling in luxurious cars is nothing but a crude joke.

Most of these MPs and MLAs have luxurious cars but the Lexus car of BJP MP of Nizamabad D Arvind has become talk of the town not among his party members and workers but among the voters in his constituency as well.

There is no doubt that Arvind’s car is extremely costly and whenever he visits people in his constituency they watch his car. A question is always upper in their mind as to how Arvind was able to purchase such a costly car once becoming the MP.

A few days ago when he tried to visit the flood-affected people of his constituency he was pelted with stones by an angry mob. These people were angry that the MP ignored them when they were in dire need of his help and he visited them when the situation became normal. They ask those who travel in vehicles worth crores of Rupees how could they empathize with poor people’s issues and difficulties.