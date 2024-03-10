BJP MP Brijendra Singh quits party due to ‘compelling political reasons’

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the bureaucrat-turned-politician had defeated JJP's Dushyant Chautala and Bhavya Bishnoi, who was then with the Congress, to win Hisar Lok Sabha seat.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th March 2024 1:07 pm IST
BJP MP Brijendra Singh quits party due to 'compelling political reasons'
BJP Hisar MP Brijendra Singh.

Chandigarh: BJP MP from Hisar Brijendra Singh on Sunday said he has resigned from the party’s primary membership due to “compelling political reasons”.

Brijendra Singh, the son of BJP leader Birender Singh, announced his resignation on X.

“I have resigned from the primary membership of the BJP due to compelling political reasons. I extend gratitude to the party, National President Sh. J P Nadda, Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi, & Sh Amit Shah for giving me the opportunity to serve as the Member of Parliament for Hisar,” Brijendra Singh said in his post.

MS Education Academy

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the bureaucrat-turned-politician had defeated JJP’s Dushyant Chautala and Bhavya Bishnoi, who was then with the Congress, to win Hisar Lok Sabha seat.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th March 2024 1:07 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button