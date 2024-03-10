BJP MP Brijendra Singh quits party due to ‘compelling political reasons’

Chandigarh: BJP MP from Hisar Brijendra Singh on Sunday said he has resigned from the party’s primary membership due to “compelling political reasons”.

Brijendra Singh, the son of BJP leader Birender Singh, announced his resignation on X.

“I have resigned from the primary membership of the BJP due to compelling political reasons. I extend gratitude to the party, National President Sh. J P Nadda, Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi, & Sh Amit Shah for giving me the opportunity to serve as the Member of Parliament for Hisar,” Brijendra Singh said in his post.

I have resigned from the primary membership of BJP,due to compelling political reasons.

I extend gratitude to the party, National President Sh. JP Nadda, Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi, & Sh Amit Shah for giving me the opportunity to serve as the Member of Parliament for Hisar. — Brijendra Singh (@BrijendraSpeaks) March 10, 2024

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the bureaucrat-turned-politician had defeated JJP’s Dushyant Chautala and Bhavya Bishnoi, who was then with the Congress, to win Hisar Lok Sabha seat.