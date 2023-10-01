BJP MP caught on camera inappropriately touching women colleague

Aligarh: In what can be termed as a major embarrassment to the BJP, a video featuring party MP Satish Gautam has gone viral on the social media, creating a stir.

In the video, Gautam has been captured on camera, placing his hands on the shoulders of the woman MLA while they were both on stage.

This gesture led to the MLA feeling uncomfortable, prompting her to change her seat and relocate elsewhere on the stage.

The incident, which occurred on September 25, has been widely circulated on social media, although its authenticity has not been officially confirmed.

The incident took place during a programme organised by Kol MLA Anil Parashar in commemoration of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s birth anniversary at the Shri Ram Banquet Hall.

Several prominent figures, including ministers, were present on the stage. The woman MLA, the subject of the incident, was also among the attendees.

BJP MLA Barauli Thakur Jaiveer Singh is observed paying attention to Gautam’s actions during this incident.

As soon as the video went viral, people criticised the BJP leader widely over the indecent act.

“This is the reality of cultured BJP,” said Surendra Rajput, National Media Panelist of Congress Party.

The BJP has, so far, refrained from commenting on the incident.

