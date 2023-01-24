BJP MP D Arvind slams Telangana govt for not aiding turmeric farmers

Hyderabad: BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind from Nizamabad on Monday criticised the Telangana government for not taking adequate measures to nullify the loss suffered by turmeric farmers due to excessive rain in the state.

Questioning the government, Arvind wrote a letter to the Center seeking either incentives or support to help the turmeric farmers, and wanted to know if the state government would send the proposals for sanctions in the next financial year.

Addressing the media the BJP MP said, despite their ability to sell turmeric at a rate of Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,500 per quintal, the farmers are facing huge losses. Arvind brought up the farmers in his constituency Nizamabad and asked for additional support.

“I am ready to ensure that the Centre releases funds provided the state government sends the proposals,” he said.