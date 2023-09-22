BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s communal slurs in LS spark outrage

Marking a new low in the parliamentary tradition in India, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP Ramesh Bidhuri used offensive remarks against MP Danish Ali, who represents the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) from Amroha Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Bidhuri represents South Delhi constituency in Lok Sabha. During the parliamentary proceedings on Thursday, September 21, he referred to Danish Ali as a “Muslim ugrawadi” (Muslim terrorist), “Bharwa” (pimp), and “katwa” (circumcised).

“Ye mulla aatankwadi hai, bahar pheko naa iss mulle ko,” said the BJP MP. While he was making those remarks against the Muslim MP, former Union health minister and BJP leader Harshvardhan was seen laughing and cheering at the highly objectionable slurs.

In response to this incident, defence minister Rajnath Singh expressed regrets over the offensive remarks. Singh stated that he had not personally heard Bidhuri’s comments but urged the Chair to expunge them from the official records if they had caused distress to opposition members.

Congress MP K Suresh, who was presiding over the session, confirmed that he had already directed officials to remove Bidhuri’s remarks from the records.

Many Opposition party leaders were recently suspended from the Parliament for making allegedly unconstitutional comments. However, no action has yet been taken against a BJP member who attacked a Muslim MP from Uttar Pradesh verbally, branding him a terrorist and calling for his removal from the House.

The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with many calling for appropriate action against Bidhuri. Critics have also voiced their concern about the behaviour and conduct of both the Speaker and the BJP regarding this incident.

BJP MP draws ire

Prominent Indian news anchor, Rajdeep Sardesai wrote, “I don’t think in the history of parliament such abusive words have been used by an MP against fellow MP: Ramesh Bidhuri has brought down parliament’s image to a new low. Yeh kaise ‘sanskar’ bhai? What’s the use of a new building when this is the level of discourse of our MPs? And why is one of our more sober politicians and former minister Dr Harsh Vardhan laughing? Awful. Shameful (sic).”

“That’s BJP MPs @drharshvardhan &@rsprasad laughing while their colleague @rameshbidhuri was abusing while referring to a Muslim MP Danish Ali as “Terrorist” “Katwa” “Bhadwa” “Mulla” & “Militant” (sic), wrote a renowned fact-checker, Mohammed Zubair.

Pointing out cheering on hatemongering statement, another user wrote, “Ignore Ramesh Bhidhuri for a while for his distressing remarks on Muslim MP Danish Ali in parliament. The man who is laughing out loud behind him is Dr Harshwardhan Goel. He has served as the Minister of Health and Family Welfare in Modi govt. Today he is laughing as if words like ‘Mulla’, ‘Katwa’ are some jokes cracked by hate-monger MP Ramesh Bhidhuri (sic).”

Opposition leaders react

Meanwhile, RJD MP Manoj Jha also reacted to the racist remark made by BJP MP and said, “I was saddened, but not surprised. This is the truth of PM’s ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. We need to think that if such words were used for an MP in Parliament, then to what kind of language against Muslims, and Dalits legitimacy been given? Till now, the PM could not say a word on Ramesh Bidhuri….”

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and chief of National Conference, Omar Abdullah also reacted to the highly objectionable remarks and said, “If he has only said ‘terrorist’, we are habitual to hearing it… Those words were used against the whole Muslim community. I can’t understand how can Muslims associated with the BJP tolerate this. This shows what they think about Muslims…They should be ashamed.”

While taking to official X (formerly Twitter), Aam Admi Party also reacted to the statement and wrote “NEW LOW INSIDE NEW PARLIAMENT OF INDIA! BJP MP Dr. Harsh Vardhan and Ravi Shankar Prasad were shamelessly laughing when their colleague Ramesh Bidhuri was abusing Muslim MP Danish Ali, calling him a “terrorist”, “Katwa”, and “Bhadwa (sic)”.

Congress leader Pawan Khera also posted the video clip and wrote, “I have seen Ramesh Bidhuri as MLA in Delhi Assembly. He was better during those days. I guess, in the Parliament his upbringing has been ably done by Modi-Shah. New Parliament. New India (sic).”

