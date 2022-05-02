BJP MP urges Delhi LG to act on loudspeakers in religious places

New Delhi: Citing an example of the recent decision of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, BJP’s Lok Sabha Member Parvesh Verma on Monday requested the Delhi Lt Governor, commissioners of municipal corporations and the police commissioner to take action against loudspeakers at religious places in the national capital violating the Supreme Court order.

Verma, a Lok Sabha member from West Delhi, wrote to the LG and three municipal commissioners and said that it was seen that the Supreme Court was not being properly followed in Delhi.

“As per the order of the Supreme Court, the loudspeakers at all religious places should be either removed or the volume should be kept at permissible level so that the sound is heard within the premises and there is no disruption of peace especially for students, seriously ill patients and people in neighbourhood,” Verma wrote.

He noted that the Uttar Pradesh government has properly followed the Supreme Court order and the same needs to be done by other states as well.

“It is requested of you that necessary instruction is given to the officials concerned, on the line of Uttar Pradesh government, so that people can have a peaceful atmosphere,” Verma wrote.

Sharing the letters on Twitter, Verma said: “Religious places are misused, the volume of loudspeakers is increasing at religious places and ‘harmony’ is being disturbed due to it. The Delhi government is standing with such people. Therefore, like Uttar Pradesh, there is a need to take action in Delhi at the earliest.”