BJP MPs getting houses of poor demolished: AAP

New Delhi: AAP on Thursday alleged the BJP MPs are making the poor homeless by getting their houses demolished through the departments under them.

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader and MLA Durgesh Pathak said houses were “demolished illegally” in Civil Lines, and the people living there since independence were made “homeless”.

“Now the railways has given a notice to demolish the slums of Brar Square on July 22, but the BJP MP from New Delhi Bansuri Swaraj has not gone there to meet the people,” he said.

Hitting back, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that the Aam Aadmi Party and its leaders now understand well that Delhi residents, especially the economically weaker sections living in unauthorised colonies, slums, and rehabilitation settlements, have decided to reject AAP and will choose BJP and development in the January 2025 Assembly elections.

Kapoor said Pathak should know that not just these two MPs, but all seven MPs, have been continuously dealing with the drinking water crisis caused by the Kejriwal government’s “incompetence”, followed by the waterlogging crisis.

They are now working on solving the problem of the Kejriwal government not doing anything for the rehabilitation of a single slum dweller in the past 10 years.

The MPs are continuously meeting people and trying to delay the demolition of slum settlements to find a permanent solution, he added.

“A few days ago, the DDA aggressively demolished the houses of thousands of people in the Civil Lines area and the DDA officials are still going to that area and threatening people that more houses will be demolished.

“At the same time, the railway department of the central government has put up a notice to demolish thousands of slums in Loha Mandi, Budh Nagar, Inderpuri near the railway track in Brar Square before July 22. The railway department also comes under the BJP,” he charged.

Pathak asked on whose directions the railways was putting up notices to demolish those houses.

“Who is behind this? Is this happening on the instructions of Bansuri Swaraj or are the officers doing as they please? This should be investigated, and strict action should be taken against them,” he said.

Pathak said these two cases should be investigated and strict action should be taken against whoever is behind this.

“The people of Delhi have elected the BJP MPs, so it is their responsibility to stop these actions,” he said.