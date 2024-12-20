BJP MPs’ ‘growing bandages’ spark social media satire

A violent confrontation erupted between BJP and Congress MPs outside Makar Dwar’s entrance to Parliament on Thursday, 19 December, during protests over Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s alleged controversial remarks about BR Ambedkar.

The incident quickly escalated into a political and legal battle, with BJP MP Hemang Joshi lodging a police complaint against Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In his complaint, Joshi alleged that Gandhi “forcefully barged into peaceful demonstrators and aggressively pushed BJP MPs, causing Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput to fall and sustain injuries.”

The complaint included serious charges, such as voluntarily causing grievous hurt and criminal intimidation.

Sarangi, the 69-year-old MP, was taken to hospital for medical treatment. He alleged that Gandhi pushed MPs, during which Mukesh Rajput fell on him near the Parliament stairs.

Gandhi strongly denied these allegations, stating that BJP MPs were blocking his entry by obstructing him with sticks.

In response, Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Mukul Wasnik filed a counter-complaint, accusing BJP MPs of “misconduct.”

Social media reaction

Senior BJP leaders, including Rajnath Singh, visited RML Hospital to check on Sarangi and Rajput. Initial images that surfaced on social media showed both MPs with small, seemingly unremarkable bandages on their foreheads.

However, as more images emerged, the size of the bandages appeared to increase significantly, sparking debate on social media, with netizens questioning the noticeable change.

The evolving bandages became a subject of online satire, with social media users sharing humorous takes on the situation and casting doubt over the BJP’s claims.

“Like BJP’s exaggerated rhetoric, the size of the bandage keeps growing by the hour,” tweeted one user.

BiswaGuru ke JUMLAbazi ki tarah



Bandage ka size har ghante badhta hi ja rha hai…#PratapSarangi#JaiBhim #Raga_ने_पेल_दिया pic.twitter.com/dllsAlB2e3 — Taj INDIA (@taj_india007) December 19, 2024

“Reject the script of injury, and the injury itself disappears! Pratap Sarangi wasn’t even bruised at 11 a.m. but had a deep injury by the time he reached the hospital,” questioned another.

Reject your script of injury and the injury itself disappears!



Pratap sarangi not even bruised at 11 am but got a deep injury after reaching the hospital. pic.twitter.com/PAOvTEtvwq — Asma (@asmatasleem13) December 19, 2024

“Pratap Sarangi’s progress: today, tomorrow, and the day after tomorrow—soon, he’ll have bandages all over him,” wrote another user sarcastically.

Pratap Sarangi’s progress Today , Tomorrow and Day after tomorrow , soon bandages all over him🤣🤣😀 pic.twitter.com/QjFTvm1IjE — Soumen Banerjee (@SoumenB2255) December 19, 2024

The situation continues to attract widespread attention, with both political and public opinions polarised.

