BJP MP’s remarks rekindle Idgah Maidan row in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: P.C. Mohan, the BJP MP from Bengaluru Central, rekindled the Idgah Maidan row on Thursday when he said that no permission is needed from anyone to celebrate Hindu festivals in the premises of the disputed land.

“The call for Chamarajpet bandh on July 12 has been successful. I thank all those who extended their support. The Idgah Maidan will remain as a playground owned by BBMP,” Mohan said.

“We will hoist the tricolour at Idgah Maidan. If permission is denied, it will be an insult to the nation,” he added.

Submissions have been made seeking permission to celebrate Kannada Rajyothsava, Ambedkar Jayanthi and Ganesh festivals, he said.

“I have urged to rename Idgah Maidan as Jayachamarajendra’ playground. No one is indulging in anti-national activities. Hindus must be allowed to celebrate festivals at Idgah Maidan,” Mohan added.

“Idgah Maidan is a property of the government and there is no objection to allow Muslims to offer prayers once in a year,” he maintained.

Meanwhile, Hindu activists will take out a bike rally on the arterial roads of Chamarajpet locality on Friday.

The activists are planning to stage a protest against BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath to press him to declare Idgah Maidan as a playground.