BJP names 107 candidates for UP polls, fields Adityanath from Gorakhpur City

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday announced names of 107 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls and fielded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur city.

The party has named candidates for the seats going to the polls in the first two phases.

The list was released by the BJP’s Uttar Pradesh in-charge and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with the party general secretary Arun Singh during a press conference at the party’s headquarters here.

Pradhan said Adityanath will be the BJP’s candidate from Gorakhpur City and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya from Sirathu.

Adityanath was a five-term Lok Sabha member from Gorakhpur. He and Maurya are currently members of the state’s Legislative Council.

“The BJP has provided welfare and sensitive governance in Uttar Pradesh in the last five years. We are confident that the people of UP will again bless us in this great festival of 2022 with the same clarity,” the BJP tweeted quoting Pradhan.

Elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly is scheduled to be held in seven phases starting from February 10.