BJP national president Nadda cancels visit to Telangana

Hyderabad: The national president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), JP Nadda, who was scheduled to visit Telangana on Friday, has canceled his trip to the state. Nadda was supposed to inaugurate newly-built party offices in several districts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

He was also scheduled to attend a meeting of state office-bearers and district presidents in Hyderabad during his visit to Telangana.

Now, Nadda is going to inaugurate the party offices virtually.

The announcement of the cancellation of the visit was made by BJP’s Telangana unit late on Thursday. The reason for the cancellation of the visit is not yet known.

The visit was important as Telangana is set to go to polls this year, and the BJP has set its sights on wresting the reins of the state from the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government.

In the last Assembly polls in 2018, the BRS secured a resounding mandate, winning 88 out of 119 seats, while the Congress had to settle for just 19. The BJP could only manage to win a single seat.

Since then, the BJP has been actively trying to make inroads into Telangana and has been carrying out several campaigns and programs in the state.