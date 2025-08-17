BJP nominates Maha Guv CP Radhakrishnan as NDA’s VP candidate

The vice-presidential election, necessitated by the resignation of incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar last month, is scheduled for September 9.

17th August 2025
CP Radhakrishnan
CP Radhakrishnan and PM Modi

New Delhi: The BJP parliamentary board on Sunday nominated Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan as the NDA candidate for vice-president.

Announcing the nomination, BJP president J P Nadda said a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Naredra Modi decided Radhakrishnan’s name after an extensive deliberation.

Nadda hoped the opposition parties will support the NDA candidate.

The vice-presidential election, necessitated by the resignation of incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar last month, is scheduled for September 9. The last date for filing nomination is August 22.

