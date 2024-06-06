‘BJP only alternative to Congress in Telangana’, says Eatala Rajender

Hyderabad: BJP’s newly-elected MP Eatala Rajender on Wednesday claimed that the BJP’s victory in eight out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana shows that it is the only alternative to the ruling Congress party in the state.

Rajender, who was elected from Malkajgiri constituency, said people of Telangana voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as they wanted to see Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for a third term.

He thanked people for their support to the BJP.

He said the BJP’s vote share has gone up to 35 per cent.

The BJP leader said people have taught a lesson to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for boasting that Malkajgiri is his seat and Mahabubnagar is his own constituency.

“Revanth Reddy should explain if people are with Congress, why he failed to win Malkajgiri and Mahabubnagar seats,” he said.

Rajender mentioned that barring Khammam and Mahabubabad, the BJP was the runner-up.

Meanwhile, BJP national vice-president D. K. Aruna, who was elected from Mahabubnagar, asked Revanth Reddy what happened to his claim that Congress will win 14 seats.

She demanded resignation of Revanth Reddy for the Congress candidate’s defeat in Mahabubnagar.

She said the Chief Minister had acted like a Congress candidate in Mahabubnagar and had gone to the extent of cautioning people that if Congress loses there will be no development in the constituency.

Aruna said the BJP was expecting to win 10 seats but was limited to eight. She slammed the Chief Minister for stating that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders sold their soul to work for BJP’s win.

She claimed that during the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development slogan reached every village and every house.

She alleged that to create hurdles for BJP, Revanth Reddy spread lies that BJP will scrap the reservation.