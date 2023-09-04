BJP opposes polygamy while own leaders have two or more spouses

The BJP, known for its stance against triple talaq, also frowns upon polygamy. However, in a quirky twist, some of the party’s leaders seem to have quite the knack for juggling multiple spouses!

Meet those BJP leaders:

Arjunlal Meena – BJP MP from Udaipur, who took Karwa Chauth to a whole new level last year by celebrating it with not one, but two wives – Meenakshi and Rajkumari!

Samrath Maurya – A BJP bigwig and former panchayat head in Madhya Pradesh, who apparently believes in the saying, “Why have one when you can have more?” He has three wives.

Raju Narayan Todsam – BJP MLA from Arni, Maharashtra, proving that when it comes to politics and matrimony, sometimes one just isn’t enough.

Babanrao Lonikar – A former BJP minister from Maharashtra, showing us that multitasking isn’t limited to governance.

Dhananjay Munde – A former BJP leader turned minister in the BJP-led state government, demonstrating that political alliances aren’t the only alliances he’s good at.

Dharmendra – A BJP leader and MP, perhaps finding his own unique way to “balance” the political and familial landscape.

After the results of the Panchayat polls last year, Maurya made a humorous remark that went viral, saying, “People here love me and my wives.” In the polls, two out of his three wives won.

BJP and Polygamy. A thread.



Meet Arjunlal Meena. BJP MP from Udaipur. He was seen celebrating Karwa Chauth with his two wives Meenakshi and Rajkumari who are reportedly sisters.

While some BJP leaders have multiple spouses, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is aiming to ban polygamy in the state. After seeking public opinion on the bill to ban polygamy, the Assam government is now heading toward the next stage — drafting of the bill.

Legally, as marriage falls under the concurrent list, both federal and state governments can enact laws regarding it. However, the Doctrine of Repugnancy (Article 254) states that if a state law conflicts with a Central law, the Central law takes precedence unless the state law has prior approval from the President of India.

It remains to be seen whether the state will proceed with enacting a law against polygamy when leaders of the ruling party themselves have multiple wives.