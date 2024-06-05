BJP press conference after LS polls in Delhi

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 5th June 2024 6:47 pm IST
New Delhi: BJPs winning candidate from New Delhi constituency Bansuri Swaraj (L) being greeted by the partys winning candidate from South Delhi constituency Ramvir Singh Bidhuri (C) during a press conference, a day after results for the Lok Sabha elections were declared, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 5, 2024. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and partys other winning candidates Manoj Tiwari (North East Delhi), Kamaljeet Sehrawat (West Delhi) and Harsh Malhotra (East Delhi) are also seen. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva with the partys victorious candidates in the Lok Sabha elections Bansuri Swaraj (New Delhi), Praveen Khandelwal (Chandni Chowk), Yogender Chandoliya (North West Delhi), Ramvir Singh Bidhuri (South Delhi), Manoj Tiwari (North East Delhi), Kamaljeet Sehrawat (West Delhi) and Harsh Malhotra (East Delhi) during a press conference, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva with the partys victorious candidates in the Lok Sabha elections Bansuri Swaraj (New Delhi), Praveen Khandelwal (Chandni Chowk), Yogender Chandoliya (North West Delhi), Ramvir Singh Bidhuri (South Delhi), Manoj Tiwari (North East Delhi), Kamaljeet Sehrawat (West Delhi) and Harsh Malhotra (East Delhi) during a press conference, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 5, 2024. Party leader Arvinder Singh Lovely is also seen. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Delhi BJP President Sachdeva and the partys winning candidate from North East Delhi constituency Manoj Tiwari during a press conference, a day after results for the Lok Sabha elections were declared, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

