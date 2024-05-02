BJP promotes the corrupt and those who do not talk about people’s welfare: Priyanka Gandhi

Chirmiri: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday claimed the BJP promotes only two kinds of leaders, one who is corrupt and the other who speaks nothing about people’s welfare and issues.

She said the BJP plans to make people dependent by providing them with 5 kg of ration, and asked people to seek jobs from the ruling party instead.

Addressing a rally in Chirmiri town of Chhattisgarh’s Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district to canvass for Jyotsana Mahant, the Congress’ candidate for Korba Lok Sabha seat, she also claimed the Narendra Modi government is handing over the country’s assets to billionaires.

People have to understand the kind of politics going on in the country, how the country is being attacked and what kind of leaders are being promoted, she said.

“Two kinds of leaders are being promoted in the BJP. The one who is most corrupt. They have gathered all the corrupt leaders and brought them into their camp. They first levelled allegations against corrupt leaders from other parties, put pressure on them and then brought them into the BJP. After joining the BJP, those leaders became clean and now they are facing no cases,” she said.

The second type of leaders are those who do not talk about people’s issues in their speeches, said the Congress general secretary.

“They don’t talk about price rise, challenges you face. These two kinds of leaders are being pushed forward in the BJP. In Congress, we try to promote those leaders who understand people and work for them. We see how much they are dedicated to people and whether they consider people supreme or not,” she said.

People are facing huge problems but the BJP talks about hosting big events like G20, Pakistan and China etc, she pointed out.

The Congress has named its manifesto ‘Nyay Patra’ as injustice has been done to people in 10 years of the Narendra Modi government while industrialists and big leaders are thriving, she said.

“The BJP’s plan is to make people dependent by providing them with 5 kg of ration. They have been seeking votes from you in the name of 5 kg ration and religion. Be aware. Ask them to give employment and fill 30 lakh vacant posts,” she added.

Targeting the Modi government on the electoral bonds scheme, she said it was the biggest “scheme of corruption” introduced by PM Modi.

“Modi ji claims only he is honest and is fighting against corruption. He is honest but cannot talk honestly about your issues, cannot honestly say how many jobs he gave, how many universities, hospitals and schools he made,” the Congress leader said.

Gandhi claimed COVID vaccine certificates had the image of Modi but it had been removed as “they have taken donations from the vaccine making company”, adding that as per media reports some 1-2 per cent of those who took vaccine jabs died on stage or in the farm or in the gym.

Earlier, it was not understood why it was happening but now the company has said 1-2 per cent will face such situations, she claimed and went on to allege that those who took donation were now claiming to be honest.

Gandhi claimed some BJP leader were speaking about changing the Constitution if the party retained power with more than 300 seats.

Unemployment is on a 35-year high, 70 crore people do not have jobs and 30 lakh government posts are vacant but the BJP will never speak on these issues, she said.

Questioning if youth can build a future with the 5kg ration being provided by the Centre, she said the answer was employment since it makes a person feel empowered.

She targeted BJP over Hathras and Unnao rape incidents and protest by women wrestlers and questioned PM Modi’s “silence” over atrocities on women.

A woman was sexually assaulted in Hathras and set ablaze to death, but Modi ji and his government did not even blink an eye, while in the Unnao case, the BJP leaders did not speak a single word, she alleged.

Olympic medallist women wrestlers accused a BJP leader of committing atrocities on them and appealed to PM Modi but he did not listen, she further alleged.

The foundation of this country was based on a non-violent (freedom) movement unique in the world but under Modi’s rule movements were being crushed, she said.

“In Hasdeo region your place of movement was set ablaze, trees are being chopped and the environment is being destroyed for industrialists,” she told the gathering.

Hailing the previous Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government’s schemes in Chhattisgarh, she said the former CM was being targeted by the Centre as he worked to enhance the pride of the state’s people.

Seven seats in Chhattisgarh will go to polls on May 7.