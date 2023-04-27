BJP protests crores spent on renovation of Kejriwal’s ‘palatial bungalow’, AAP plans counter

New Delhi: The BJP and AAP continued to spar over renovation of Delhi Chief Minister’s official residence on Thursday, with the leaders of saffron outfit staging a protest with a replica of a mansion alleging crores of rupees were spent on the “palatial bungalow”.

Kejriwal, reacting for the first time over the issue, shared a video on his tweeter handle saying “Delhi public’s answer to the BJP….What does Delhi public say on the row over Rs 45 crore spent on Kejriwal’s bungalow.”

The AAP will stage a massive protest on Friday against the ‘country’s ruler’ for “wastage” of taxpayers money, senior party leader Raghav Chadha said.

Leading the protest by Delhi BJP near Delhi Chief Minister’s residence, Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said “the fate of Mahmmood Ghaznavi and Muhammad Ghori who looted Delhi, awaits Kejriwal one day at the hands of the people of Delhi.”

The BJP has been assailing the AAP and Kejriwal over Rs 45 crore spent on renovation of Chief Minister’s residence at 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines area.

The BJP protesters started a march from Chandagi Ram AKhara, where a replica of a mansion was kept symbolising renovated “bungalow” of the Chief Minister and a party worker sitting in front of it wearing a mask of Kejriwal.

Addressing the protesters, Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari alleged Kejriwal has covered his house with curtains of Rs 1.5 crore but his “double faced character” has been exposed in front of the people of Delhi.

Former Union minister Harsh Vardhan said that the BJP will continue its struggle until the people of Delhi are freed from a “dishonest and corrupt” Chief Minister.

Hitting at the BJP, Chadha took swipe at the Prime Minister without naming anyone.

A new chapter has been added to the story of “King” and the AAP will stage a massive protest against the “luxurious lifestyle” on the hard earned money of the people, Chadha said.

“When this king travels the world at the expense of the taxpayers, he does so in a private aircraft that costs the citizens of the country Rs 8400 crore. When this king travelled the world at the cost of taxpayers in the last couple of months, it cost his government Rs 1500 crore,” he said.

When a generic repair work was to be done in the official residence of this king, this was only done with the purpose of beautification of the space, it cost the government exchequer Rs 90 crore, Chadha alleged.