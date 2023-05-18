BJP protests land allotment for Muslim boys’ hostel in Jaipur

Published: 18th May 2023 7:31 pm IST
BJP, VHP workers protesting against Muslim boys hostel allotment. (Screenshot from Twitter video)

Jaipur: BJP leaders in Jaipur’s Sanganer led a march on Thursday and the local market was shut in protest over the allotment of land for a hostel being built here for Muslim boys.

The shutdown call was given by the Sanganer Bachao Sangarsh Samiti, which is demanding the cancellation of the allotment.

According to BJP MLA from Sanganer Ashok Lahoti, the hostel is being built by the Waqf Board on land given “free” by the housing board to the state’s minorities commission.

Jaipur MP Ramchandra Bohra took part in the rally as well which saw placard-wielding protesters march from the Pinjarapol Gaushala to the Sector-5 Housing Board office and submit a memorandum.

“Earlier, the land was allotted for Haj House near the site. We protested, and the state government had to bow down and cancel the allotment,” Bohra claimed.

“Over 90 per cent of people living in the area are Hindus and work is going on to build a hostel for another community. This cannot be allowed,” the MP added.

Lahoti claimed, “Peace-loving people of the area will accept this at all. The Congress has affection for a particular community. We have given suggestions to allot land for the hostel where the Muslim population lives.”

“The Congress is indulging in appeasement by allotting land worth crores for free to a community for building a 1,000-bed hostel in an area where 99 per cent of the population are Hindus,” the legislator alleged.

