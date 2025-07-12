Karnataka woman pushes husband into Krishna River while taking selfie

Hyderabad: In a strange incident, a woman allegedly pushed her husband into the Krishna River while the couple were “happily” taking selfies during an outing at a bridge in Kadlur village of Raichur district of Karnataka.

The incident occurred on July 12. A video of Tayappa standing in the middle of the river, holding a rope, while locals try to pull him up, has emerged on social media platforms.

In a shocking incident from Karnataka’s Raichur district, a man alleged that his wife deliberately pushed him into the River Krishna under the pretext of taking a selfie. pic.twitter.com/Fgx6wPdebM — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 12, 2025

However, upon emerging to safety, a shaken and angered Tayappa lashed out at his wife Chinni, who was present on the scene. He alleged she deliberately pushed him into the river while they were taking a selfie.

Also Read Man kills mother-in-law for insurance money in Siddipet

The couple hail from Karnataka. Tayappa has lodged a complaint with the local police, and an investigation is underway to ascertain whether Chinni pushed her husband to kill him, and what the motive was behind the act.