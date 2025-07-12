Karnataka woman pushes husband into Krishna River while taking selfie

Karnataka police were investigating whether Chinni pushed her husband to kill him, and what was the motive behind the act.

Karnataka wife pushes man into Krishna river
Wife pushes man into Krishna river. Locals save him

Hyderabad: In a strange incident, a woman allegedly pushed her husband into the Krishna River while the couple were “happily” taking selfies during an outing at a bridge in Kadlur village of Raichur district of Karnataka.

The incident occurred on July 12. A video of Tayappa standing in the middle of the river, holding a rope, while locals try to pull him up, has emerged on social media platforms.

However, upon emerging to safety, a shaken and angered Tayappa lashed out at his wife Chinni, who was present on the scene. He alleged she deliberately pushed him into the river while they were taking a selfie.

The couple hail from Karnataka. Tayappa has lodged a complaint with the local police, and an investigation is underway to ascertain whether Chinni pushed her husband to kill him, and what the motive was behind the act.

