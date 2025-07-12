Karnataka woman pushes husband into Krishna River while taking selfie

Hyderabad: In a strange incident, a woman allegedly pushed her husband into the Krishna River while the couple were “happily” taking selfies during an outing at a bridge in Kadlur village of Raichur district of Karnataka.
The incident occurred on July 12. A video of Tayappa standing in the middle of the river, holding a rope, while locals try to pull him up, has emerged on social media platforms.
However, upon emerging to safety, a shaken and angered Tayappa lashed out at his wife Chinni, who was present on the scene. He alleged she deliberately pushed him into the river while they were taking a selfie.
The couple hail from Karnataka. Tayappa has lodged a complaint with the local police, and an investigation is underway to ascertain whether Chinni pushed her husband to kill him, and what the motive was behind the act.