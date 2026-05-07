Telangana government declares holiday for Bakrid 2026

Government may change the holiday as the celebration of the festival is based on the sighting of the crescent moon.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th May 2026 11:21 am IST
Qurbani services in Hyderabad ahead of Eid Al Adha 2025.
File photo of sheep in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced a holiday for Bakrid 2026, a festival celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

As per the Telangana calendar, the government has declared the holiday on May 27.

Telangana govt may change holiday for Bakrid 2026

The government may change the holiday for Bakrid as the celebration of the festival is based on the sighting of the crescent moon.

Subhan Bakery

Ahead of Bakrid, cattle traders from various regions such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra will flock to Hyderabad to sell their animals at temporary markets.

These markets, set up annually, cater to the substantial demand for sacrificial animals during this festive period.

Apart from Bakrid 2026, the Telangana government has announced a holiday for Eid-e-Ghadeer, which falls on June 4.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Bakrid

Bakrid and worldwide is celebrated on the 10th of Dhul Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The celebrations begin after offering namaz at mosques and Eidgahs.

Last year, the demand for Qurbani services gained interest.

This shift in preference is primarily driven by the convenience offered by Qurbani services, which include the entire process from animal procurement to doorstep delivery of meat.

Though the festival will be celebrated in May, the exact date will be confirmed later based on the sighting of the moon, and the Telangana government may also change the holiday for Bakrid.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th May 2026 11:21 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button