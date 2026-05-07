Telangana government declares holiday for Bakrid 2026

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced a holiday for Bakrid 2026, a festival celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

As per the Telangana calendar, the government has declared the holiday on May 27.

Telangana govt may change holiday for Bakrid 2026

The government may change the holiday for Bakrid as the celebration of the festival is based on the sighting of the crescent moon.

Ahead of Bakrid, cattle traders from various regions such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra will flock to Hyderabad to sell their animals at temporary markets.

These markets, set up annually, cater to the substantial demand for sacrificial animals during this festive period.

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Apart from Bakrid 2026, the Telangana government has announced a holiday for Eid-e-Ghadeer, which falls on June 4.

Bakrid

Bakrid and worldwide is celebrated on the 10th of Dhul Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The celebrations begin after offering namaz at mosques and Eidgahs.

Last year, the demand for Qurbani services gained interest.

This shift in preference is primarily driven by the convenience offered by Qurbani services, which include the entire process from animal procurement to doorstep delivery of meat.

Though the festival will be celebrated in May, the exact date will be confirmed later based on the sighting of the moon, and the Telangana government may also change the holiday for Bakrid.